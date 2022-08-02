How often do you get the chance to meet a Stanley Cup Champion? Well, your chance is coming soon right in Mercer County.

The Trenton Thunder just announced that 2x Stanley Cup Winner, Ross Colton, will be doing a special Meet and Greet at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark this month. So cool, right?

Colton, a center for the Tampa Bay Lightning, is also a Robbinsville native who grew up playing for local hockey teams.

On Thursday, August 18th, from 5:30 - 6:30pm, right before the Trenton Thunder take on the Williamsport Crosscutters at 7pm, Colton will hang out with fans at a private Meet and Greet.

Tickets are only $30 for this unique opportunity. Listen to everything included in the package. You'll get your picture taken with Ross and he'll sign autographs (you have to bring the items you'd like autographed. The Thunder will NOT provide anything).

You'll also get a ticket to stay and and catch the Thunder game, plus a food voucher for a hotdog, popcorn and a soda. Tampa Bay Lightning pictures and pucks will be for sale that night too, while supplies last.

Colton will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Thunder game and then sign autographs on the concourse from 7 - 8pm.

Colton hasn't forgotten where he came from. Last year when his team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, won the Stanley Cup again, excitement was in the air as Ross brought the cup home to Robbinsville and paraded it all around the area, stopping in a lot of his favorite places. Everyone loved it.

If you'd like to meet Ross, get your tickets HERE.

