Robbinsville Pizza Shops Honored As NJ Named Best Pizza in US

A lot of people love pizza. Many actually say that they can eat pizza all day every day and I agree. Pizza is the bomb. You better make sure you don't take it for granted that you live in a state with the best pizza in the country. Yes, the state of New Jersey has the best pizza in the country, at least that is what Food and Wine shared with the world. We have to say that we agree with Food and Wine; we do have pretty good pizza here in New Jersey.

To make it even better Food and Wine shared that some of the best pizzas can actually be found right here in Mercer County. We found out that DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville is one of the few pizza spots that helped the state of New Jersey become the state with the best pizza in the country.

Just in case you didn't know, DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies is located at 2350 NJ-33, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691. According to Food and Wine, DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies has been around making great tomato pies since the late 40s.

Another local pizza spot that helped New Jersey become the state with the best pizza is Papa's Tomato Pies located at 19 Main St, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691.

Speaking of pizza and tomato pies. Many people from the state of New Jersey always make it known that pizza and tomato pies are two completely different things. But whatever the real answer may be to that battle between tomato pie and pizza, we all should be happy we have the best of both right here in our state.