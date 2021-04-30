Robbinsville Pizza Shops Honored As NJ Named Best Pizza in US

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

A lot of people love pizza. Many actually say that they can eat pizza all day every day and I agree. Pizza is the bomb. You better make sure you don't take it for granted that you live in a state with the best pizza in the country. Yes, the state of New Jersey has the best pizza in the country, at least that is what Food and Wine shared with the world. We have to say that we agree with Food and Wine; we do have pretty good pizza here in New Jersey.

To make it even better Food and Wine shared that some of the best pizzas can actually be found right here in Mercer County. We found out that DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville is one of the few pizza spots that helped the state of New Jersey become the state with the best pizza in the country.

Just in case you didn't know, DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies is located at 2350 NJ-33, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691. According to Food and Wine, DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies has been around making great tomato pies since the late 40s.

Another local pizza spot that helped New Jersey become the state with the best pizza is Papa's Tomato Pies located at 19 Main St, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691.

Speaking of pizza and tomato pies. Many people from the state of New Jersey always make it known that pizza and tomato pies are two completely different things. But whatever the real answer may be to that battle between tomato pie and pizza, we all should be happy we have the best of both right here in our state.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: Best of New Jersey, Best Pizza, Robbinsville NJ
Categories: Afternoons with E, Food, Local News, Mercer County
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top