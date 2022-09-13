Rocky The Musical Hits The Walnut Street Theater Stage Next Month

A Philly favorite movie is coming to life on the stage at Walnut Street Theater next month.

There are a few words you can use to describe Philly in a nutshell and a few are cheesesteaks, sports, and the movie Rocky, which is officially hitting the stage as a musical this October.

Rocky The Musical has been in the works for some time now and is officially making its debut in the place that started it all, Philadelphia, PA. If you’ve visited the city before, I’m sure you’ve gotten your tourist moment in by running up the steps that led up to the Philadelphia Art Museum or even taking a picture next to the statue of Rocky himself.

The movie itself is an important part of Philadelphia and I have a feeling this production is going to do extremely well.

A lot of movies have been turned into Broadway shows recently like Beetlejuice, Mrs.Doubtfire, and Pretty Woman, but this was the last film I thought would become a musical!

The musical itself has been written and performed in other areas since 2012, so I can hardly believe this is the first time it's come to Philadelphia! Tickets are officially on sale now, but if you’re looking to see this show I suggest you get them quick because the show won’t be at the Walnut Street Theater for very long.

On their website, it says the show is only running from October 4 to October 30, and I’m guessing this show is going to be a hot commodity. If you’re looking to check out Philly’s favorite underdog story coming to life in musical form, you can get tickets here!

Stunning! Look Inside The Arthaus Philadelphia's Penthouse Located on the 43 and 44th floors, the penthouse of Philadelphia's most unique (and brand new) architectural masterpiece is located in the heart of Center City. The Penthouse for this brand new building just hit the market with a price tag of $15 million.