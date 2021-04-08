Rosie O’Donnell’s NJ home sold, will become affordable housing

We told you in February about Rosie O’Donnell’s attempt to sell her Saddle River mansion, but finding no takers despite lowering the price. Well, according to the New York Post, she finally sold it, but it was at a $1 million loss. The story doesn’t end there though; her mansion is going to be demolished and turned into affordable housing units as part of the city’s settlement with Fair Share Housing Center.

The Realtor.com listing had described the property as a stunning English Country Estate situated on over 5+ manicured acres completely renovated and expanded in 2000's with no expense spared. Some of the amenities include Inground pool with grotto waterfall, plunge pool, Jacuzzi spa, separate full service year round guesthouse with covered dining, living room/bedroom, 2 baths, laundry and kitchen, natural gas generator that incorporates the entire estate, basketball court/huge additional parking area, gated and fenced property, elevator, 3 car garage with artist studio which can be converted for an additional 2 cars. She purchased it in 2013 for $6.3 million; it was finally sold (after five years on the market) for $5.3 million in March.

All of that is going to be razed and the five acre lot will give way to 60 new housing units, 20% of which will be set aside for affordable housing. Saddle River had to comply with fair housing stipulations as part of an agreement that settled a court case on the matter. The Post says she’ll have to get by living in her $8 million luxury penthouse in Manhattan now.

Take a look inside Rosie's NJ home in the gallery below!

Check out Rosie O'Donnell's Saddle River mansion

