This Bucks County Intersection Is One Of Nation’s Worst

I'm pretty sure every Bucks county resident has said a few cuss words while driving along Street Road. To us, Street Road has always been one of the most dreadful drives. But it appears we aren't the only ones who think it's bad. According to Patch, Street Road and Bustleton Pike, in Lower Southampton, was ranked the 17th worst intersection in the United States.

So how were these intersections measured from best to worst? Well, 2020 U.S. Signals Scorecard from Inrix, a company that specializes in traffic and parking analytics, analyzed exactly how many cars make it through while the light is green. According to Patch, when it comes to how many cars make it through Street Road and Bustleton Pike on a green light, the number is only 21 percent.

Pennsylvania actually has three intersections that ranked high on the list, which is not at all surprising. One is South 34th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue. That particular intersection landed at No. 2 for worst "arrival on green percentage," with just 17.8 percent of vehicles getting through. Another is West Cheltenham Avenue and E. Washington Lane which ranked 24th, at 21.6 percent.

It's no surprise that the COVID pandemic had a lot to do with travel. "COVID-19 has completely transformed when, where and how people move," said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at Inrix. "Government restrictions and the continued spread of the virus led to shifts in travel behavior seemingly overnight. Morning commutes in cities across the world went without delay as people reduced auto and transit travel to offices, schools, shopping centers and other public spaces."

I don't know about you, but I try to avoid Street Road at all cost. Even if it adds an extra 5 minutes to my commute, it worth it to not have to endure the anxiety that Street Road gives me.