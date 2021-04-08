Don't mess with Jersey Shore residents and their food, especially when it comes to something like cheesesteak. So, what's the best cheesesteak at the Jersey Shore? We think we found it.

There is no doubt that this is a question with a lot of correct answers. It seems like every neighborhood has a favorite, meaning there's a top cheesesteak in every neighborhood, so choosing the best one is not easy.

But after speaking with scores of Jersey Shore residents, one name kept popping up and it turns out that it happens to be a place that would be close to the top of my list as well. I've enjoyed many delicious, sometimes awesomely messy cheesesteaks.

And that place is Pat's Pizza in Point Pleasant right there on Route 88, and it turns out those cheesesteaks are famous locally and beyond. It says it right there on there sign in front of the store.

Whether it's the pizza cheesesteak at Pat's or the regular cheesesteak, you just can't go wrong! I don't know what they do to make it special, but whatever it is, I hope they keep doing it.

There are a lot of great cheesesteak places at the Jersey Shore. Feel free to shout out your favorite! We love them all, and we support local businesses!

