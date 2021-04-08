Playground Being Built in Hamilton in Memory of Joey Angiolino

Joey's Little Angels is an organization that was started in loving memory of Joey Angiolino. Joey was a 15 month old little boy who had a rare genetic disease called Hurler's Syndrome and passed away in 2010. Joey's parents, James & Nicole, both teachers in Mercer County, started Joey's Little Angels to provide financial aid and support families who have children going through medical treatment. Their last name Angiolino means “little angel” in Italian and that's how the name of the foundation came about. How beautiful is that?

Joey's Little Angels is partnering with the Where Angels Play Foundation to build a playground in Limewood Park in Hamilton called Joey's Place. In the next year, Joey's Little Angels will be raising money for Joey's Place to be built and I know they would appreciate any donation you can give to help get this playground up.There are little sweet and sentimental touches to the playground like a Duke Blue Devil spring rider for where Joey received his treatment. Joey's Place is also planned to be a purple color which is the color that represents Hurler's Syndrome and Joey's Little Angels. They hope the playground will be up for all children to enjoy in April of 2022.

I found out about Joey's Little Angels a few years ago when I met Liz Egan through my husband. Our husbands work together and I'll never forget the day I met Liz. We instantly connected on so many levels and I am extremely blessed that she came into my life. One night, while having some sangria, Liz told me about her nephew Joey Angiolino who had passed away when he was just a little baby. My heart broke for her and her family. I can't even imagine the pain this family went through loosing this little baby. The Angiolono family are extremely strong and I am blown away by Joey's Little Angels and what an amazing organization they've built in honor of little Joey. I was fortunate to attend their annual toy drive and watch them collect a mountain of toys for children in hospitals all over. I am so excited about Joey's Place and I cannot wait to bring my son there. Please donate!