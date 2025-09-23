Horrifying Accident Closes Route 1 in Bucks County Tuesday Afternoon
A horrifying accident has closed a busy portion of Route 1 in Bucks County, PA.
The crash was first reported around 1:15 on the southbound side of the roadway near Pennsylvania Avenue in Morrisville, PA.
Footage from TV choppers overhead appear to show that a sedan got wedged between a tractor trailer and a concrete median as a result of the crash.
The accident has resulted in a large presence from first responders. As of 2:15 pm, the roadway remains closed in both directions for their investigation. The roadway is currently closed from the bridge through Route 13 in the area.
As an alternative, I-295 is still moving with increased volume this afternoon. PA-13 is also available as an alternate route if you make your way through the traffic.
The extent of an injuries caused by the crash was not immediately clear.
This is a developing story, we'll update this article with more information when it's available.
