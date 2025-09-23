A horrifying accident has closed a busy portion of Route 1 in Bucks County, PA.

The crash was first reported around 1:15 on the southbound side of the roadway near Pennsylvania Avenue in Morrisville, PA.

Get our free mobile app

Footage from TV choppers overhead appear to show that a sedan got wedged between a tractor trailer and a concrete median as a result of the crash.



The accident has resulted in a large presence from first responders. As of 2:15 pm, the roadway remains closed in both directions for their investigation. The roadway is currently closed from the bridge through Route 13 in the area.

Traffic displayed as of 2:30 pm. Image via Google Maps Traffic displayed as of 2:30 pm. Image via Google Maps loading...

As an alternative, I-295 is still moving with increased volume this afternoon. PA-13 is also available as an alternate route if you make your way through the traffic.

The extent of an injuries caused by the crash was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story, we'll update this article with more information when it's available.

Top 16 Friendliest Places to Live in Pennsylvania These are the sixteen most friendly places to live in the entire state, according to a new report issued by Nextdoor.com. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST