It's almost Spooky Szn. It's time to get your tickets for the scariest drive-in movies in Pennsylvania.

It's baaaack, said in my creepiest scary movie character voice. Ha ha. Yes, the Haunted Halloween Drive-in movie experience that has everyone buzzing each year is back in Bucks County for Halloween 2025.

Haunted Halloween Drive In Movie experience back at Snipes in Morrisville

Get ready for a night of fright at Snipes Farm on West Bridge Street in Morrisville.

If you're a fan of Halloween and everything spooky, you're in for a good time. It's so much more than just a drive-in movie playing a horror movie. Your favorite horror movies will come to life all around you, starting the moment you drive through the gate, with live actors, music and spooky surroundings.

Opening night is Wednesday, October 1

The haunted fun kicks off Wednesday, October 1, with Halloween favorite, Hocus Pocus, being shown.

Tickets go on sale August 17 at 10 AM

Tickets are on sale as of this morning at 10 AM (Monday, August 17). It's $55 per carload. Gates open at 6 PM each night with the movie beginning after the sun goes down. The movies are shown on a huge, 50 foot screen.

The movies being shown this year include:

Beetlejuice

Ghostbusters

The Nightmare Before Christmas

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Trick R Treat

Halloweentown

Friday the 13th

Hocus Pocus 2

Scream

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Wrong Turn

Signs

The Amityville Horror

Insidious

And, of course, Halloween

Space is limited, so get tickets now

Space is limited, and the movies all tend to sell out fast, so get your tickets now by clicking here. No tickets will be sold at the gate, you must buy tickets online in advance.

For more details and information, click here.

