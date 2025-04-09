Warning: These Major Banks Are Shutting Down Branches in PA
You're not going to like this news if you enjoy going to the actual bank to do your financial business.
Banks are closing branches due to the digital banking shift
Many bank chains are starting to close branches in PA because of the shift in people's banking habits, according to Pennlive
The newest banking trend is digital banking.
Ready or not, it's here, and more and more people are embracing it.
Customers don't visit bank branches as much as they used to
Customers need their local branches less and less these days.
I like to do a combination of the two, digital banking and going to the bank.
Going to the bank is an experience. I hate to say it, but it is becoming outdated.
I enjoy talking to the tellers, seeing my transactions through, and getting cash.
Yes, I like to get some cash. When you've had your credit cards hacked as many times as I have, I like to use cash as much as I can these days.
Major banks are shutting down branches
Unfortunately, major banks are starting to close branches due to the shift in banking habits. It's just not cost-effective to keep them open if foot traffic in them is way down.
Here's which Pennsylvania banks are closing branches (some may already be closed):
Citizen's Bank
1201 Knapp Road in North Wales
116 W. Township Line, Havertown
176 W. Street Road, Feasterville
PNC Bank
345 Court Street, Corapolis
Bon Aire Shopping Center, Route 8, Butler
801 Bishop Street, Bellefonte
230 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia
TD Bank
West Trenton Avenue & Carlisle Avenue, Morrisville
8600 Germantown Pike, Philadelphia
101 Lancaster Avenue, Frazer
Wells Fargo
1700 Market Street, Philadelphia
Centre Square, 1 North Main Street, Red Lion
1001 Pennsylvania Avenue, Matamoras
Fulton Bank
Fulton Bank is also proposing closures of PA branches, click here to find out which locations will be affected.
I don't think this is going to be it either if the digital banking trend continues.
