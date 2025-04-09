You're not going to like this news if you enjoy going to the actual bank to do your financial business.

Banks are closing branches due to the digital banking shift

Many bank chains are starting to close branches in PA because of the shift in people's banking habits, according to Pennlive

The newest banking trend is digital banking.

Ready or not, it's here, and more and more people are embracing it.

Customers don't visit bank branches as much as they used to

Customers need their local branches less and less these days.

I like to do a combination of the two, digital banking and going to the bank.

Going to the bank is an experience. I hate to say it, but it is becoming outdated.

I enjoy talking to the tellers, seeing my transactions through, and getting cash.

Yes, I like to get some cash. When you've had your credit cards hacked as many times as I have, I like to use cash as much as I can these days.

Major banks are shutting down branches

Unfortunately, major banks are starting to close branches due to the shift in banking habits. It's just not cost-effective to keep them open if foot traffic in them is way down.

Here's which Pennsylvania banks are closing branches (some may already be closed):

Citizen's Bank

1201 Knapp Road in North Wales

116 W. Township Line, Havertown

176 W. Street Road, Feasterville

PNC Bank

345 Court Street, Corapolis

Bon Aire Shopping Center, Route 8, Butler

801 Bishop Street, Bellefonte

230 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia

TD Bank

West Trenton Avenue & Carlisle Avenue, Morrisville

8600 Germantown Pike, Philadelphia

101 Lancaster Avenue, Frazer

Wells Fargo

1700 Market Street, Philadelphia

Centre Square, 1 North Main Street, Red Lion

1001 Pennsylvania Avenue, Matamoras

Fulton Bank

Fulton Bank is also proposing closures of PA branches, click here to find out which locations will be affected.

I don't think this is going to be it either if the digital banking trend continues.

For more information, click here.

