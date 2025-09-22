Get ready beer-lovers. There's a new brewery coming soon to Bucks County, according to Phillyburbs.

New brewery replacing Bitchin' Kitten in Morrisville

It's going to be where the old Bitchin' Kitten in Morrisville used to be, which closed for good back in April 2025.

It's RiverTide Brewing.

The owners are three childhood friends from Bucks County

I love the story behind this new venture. The brewery is being opened by three childhood friends. All three graduated from Pennsbury High School back in 2001. Together, they have a combined 60 years of restaurant experience.

Rob Staples, Frank Brill, and Ken Terry plan to open the doors sometime in late fall. Their hope for the new brewery is that friends and families feel welcomed and can indulge in great food and drinks.

The friends will split up the responsibilities. Brill will take care of the brewing. Terry will run the kitchen, and Staples will make sure all is running smoothly in the front.

The hope is to open in mid-November

They're looking to open in the middle of November as of right now. They're waiting on the approval of the liquor license and renovations to be completed.

The hours will be:

Wednesday and Thursday, 4 - 11 PM

Friday, 3 PM - midnight

Saturday, noon to midnight

Sunday, 10 AM - 8 PM.

There will be 12 taps and pub food

The new RiverRide Brewing will have 12 taps, some of which will serve their own line of craft beers and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as a "rotation of New England and West Coast IPAs, ambers, pale ales, fruity ales, shandies, lagers, saisons, and stouts.

There will also be Pennsylvania-made wine, spirits, cocktails, mocktails, and an "elevated gastropub menu." Kids will have their own menu. Oh, and get excited girls, Sunday brunches are being planned.

I'll let you know when the grand opening will be. For more information, click here.

RiverTide Brewing is located at 58B East Bridge Street in Morrisville.