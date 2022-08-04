Dust off your running shoes. This sounds like a really cool 5k. You get to run through the vineyards at Laurita Winery in New Egypt.

The popular winery has announced you can register now for Run the Vineyards 2022. It's happening Saturday, October 8th at 10am.

Tell your friends and go on out for a day of fun.

There will be live music, food vendors, games, and prizes for the fastest runners in each age group.

Are you ready for the best part? There will be wine waiting for you when you finish the race. Score. Lol. You'll get a souvenir wine glass too, along with a tech t-shirt and free pictures that you can download.

Walkers are welcome too. It would be a nice stroll through Laurita on a fall day. Have you ever been to Laurita? It's beautiful.

The earlier you register, the better. If you sign up before September 27th, you'll get your first choice of a race t-shirt (you'll get the shirt on race day).

I just checked out Laurita's website and it looks like the admission price goes up after August 31st. Text your friends and register now.

Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archtown Road in New Egypt.

