It was the end of an era tonight. After more than a full month on TV as a 'Jeopardy!' champion, a New Jersey man's historic run on the popular game show came to an end on Monday night.

Jamie Ding Loses Monday Night's 'Jeopardy' Game

Jamie Ding (of Lawrenceville, NJ in Mercer County) entered Monday night's 'Jeopardy!' program on a 31 day winning streak, but it all came to an end tonight.

That's because Ding finished as the runner up during the show which aired on April 27. He was bested by a man from Philadelphia. That was Greg Shahade, who is a professional chess player.

Heading into Monday night's show, Jamie had pretty much seamlessly been able to coast through most his previous appearances on the show. For most games he was way ahead into the Final Jeopardy! round. However, Greg was out to a healthy led (thanks to three impressive Daily Double wagers).

Heading into that final Jeopardy question, the standings were:

3rd place - Katrina Puckett - $3,000

2nd place - Jamie Ding - $16,000

1st place - Greg Shahade - $32,600

What Was Tonight's Final Jeopardy Question?

The category was World Languages.

The question was: "Of South Africa's 12 official languages, these two are alphabetically first & last. The correct response was Afrikaans & Zulu.

All three players actually got the final Jeopardy question right. However, with that impressive of a lead for Greg, it wouldn't take much for him to easily win.

He bid $400 bringing his total to $33,000. Jamie bid $3,010 bringing his total for the game to $19,010.

Jamie Ding's Historic Jeopardy! Run Ends With Him In the Top 5 Of All Time

When it was all said and done that concluded Ding's run on the show. But he easily ranks among the best players of all time on the show.

With 31 wins, he has the 5th longest winning streak in the game's history (he was just 1 win short of tying with fourth place's James Holzhauer). He also ranks as the 5th highest winner (in terms of money) all time in regular season play. He came in just under a million at about $882,605.