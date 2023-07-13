The Sorting Hat Declared This As Philly’s Hogwarts House
This is just in! The Sorting Hat has spoken and has placed every major U.S. city in its designated Hogwarts houses.
This one is for all of the Harry Potter fans in the area because I’m sure you’re curious to know where Philadelphia was placed amongst all of the other major cities in America. Before we get into the real reason we’re all here, I have to say that Harry Potter fans are some of the most hardcore fans I’ve ever seen.
I feel like if you’re a fan, you’re not just into Harry Potter a little bit, you’re obsessed. Fans have been keeping the Harry Potter series going for decades at this point now and I have to say it’s extremely impressive.
I personally never got into Harry Potter (I’m more of a Star Wars girl), but I have a ton of respect for the dedication Harry Potter fans have. The website that’s named every major U.S city's Hogwarts houses is a site called solitaired.com.
According to this list, Philadelphia is a Hufflepuff.
Do you agree with where Philly was placed? According to wizardingworld.com, Hufflepuffs are known for being trustworthy, humble and hardworking.
Some cities were placed in Ravenclaw like Nashville, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Austin Texas. Columbus, Baltimore, Louisville, and Las Vegas are a few that were placed into Slytherin.
Lastly, everyone, I’m sure you’re curious about which cities were placed in Gryffindor. Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, and Houston were the Harrys, Rons, and Hermione of America, apparently. Do you agree with this list?