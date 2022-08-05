New study accurately places New Jersey in this Hogwarts House

A new study came out that placed each state into a Hogwarts House and New Jersey’s pick could not be more accurate.

Whether you’ve read the books, watched the movies, visited the theme parks, or even none of the above, you’ve heard of Harry Potter.

If you live in the muggle world (that’s a Harry Potter reference) and aren’t familiar with the series, Harry Potter attends a wizard school called Hogwarts that sorts each student into a “house” and throughout the school year, you can earn, or lose, points for your particular house.

At the end of the year, the house with the most points is awarded the House Cup.

There are four different houses and each has a different personality:

Gryffindor is represented by a lion and is characterized as “bravery, daring, nerve, and chivalry.” States that fell into this house are Utah, Michigan, and Connecticut, that’s it.

Hufflepuff is represented by a badger and is characterized as “hard-working, dedicated, patient, loyal, and plays fair.” Doesn’t sound like New Jersey, right? States that fell into this house are Idaho, Wyoming, and Kansas.

Ravenclaw is represented by an eagle and is characterized as “intelligent, knowledgeable, curious, creative and witty.”

And the last house is Slytherin represented by a snake and is characterized as “ambitious, shows leadership, self-preservation, cunning, and resourcefulness.”

Knowing that all of the antagonists of the series are in the Slytherin House, my assumption at first was that New Jersey was put in there.

According to a survey that Dish Network put out, New Jersey has been placed into the Ravenclaw House and now it makes total sense.

Let’s take politics out of this (that would definitely place us in Slytherin), all different types of New Jerseyans have at least one of the character traits. Have you ever met someone from New Jersey that didn’t think they “knew it all”?

This survey was a simple ask of 3 questions:

The house people would sort their state in.

The house people are sorted in versus the house they wish to be sorted in.

How do people feel about the house they were sorted in.

And a search through Google Trend to see which of the four houses each state was searching for.

If you guessed that Gryffindor was the most popular house throughout the country, you guessed wrong.

The majority of the nation, 27 states, are sitting in the Slytherin House. Go figure.

