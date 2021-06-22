Rutgers hiking tuition and fees by 2.6% for 2021-2022 students

NEW BRUNSWICK — Following a tuition freeze and fee reduction in the face of a global pandemic, the Rutgers University Board of Governors has approved a budget for the 2021-2022 academic year that includes an overall 2.6% increase in tuition and fees for students at its three main campuses.

A typical in-state, full-time arts and sciences undergraduate at Rutgers-New Brunswick would be billed $15,804 in the academic year beginning in September 2021. The price tag would be $15,208 at Rutgers-Newark and $15,657 at Rutgers-Camden.

"This budget allows us to provide what is most important — excellent academic instruction and research opportunities for our students, first-rate patient care and far-reaching public service while keeping cost increases as low as possible following an extremely difficult year unlike any Rutgers has experienced," university president Jonathan Holloway said.

Tuition and fees account for nearly 29% of university revenues, Rutgers said in a news release. Tuition and fees help fund academic programs and university services, including counseling and financial aid.

For nearly 80% of Rutgers students, the university said, individual costs are reduced by financial aid, scholarships and loans.

"We know that tuition increases are difficult for our students, especially after a challenging year, and we would avoid any increase if the numbers would allow it," said Mark Angelson, chair of the Board of Governors. "We are committed to providing an affordable, high-quality education, and we urge our students and their families to focus, as we do, on the average net cost to students who receive financial assistance."

For the last five academic years, including the 2020-2021 tuition freeze and campus-fee reduction, Rutgers has averaged a 1.2% increase in tuition and fees.

