It’s time to celebrate the safest towns in the state of Pennsylvania. We did some analyzing of crime data from third party sources (including the FBI) to come up with a definitive list of the safest towns in Pennsylvania in 2026.

The list has a few local towns in Eastern PA (including some in Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester counties). Plus, some other towns further west in the state. Did yours make the list? Let’s find out together.

How Did We Determine The Safest Towns?

Earlier this summer, our own Matt Ryan put together a list of the safest towns in NJ. You can check out his reporting by clicking here.

So I was curious: let’s run that some methodology for Pennsylvania. We used some data from the website HomeSnacks.com. Which used the FBI’s 2024 Uniform Crime report. They analyzed towns based on two criteria.

Those were: Violent crime per capita and property crime per capita. An average of those two numbers created a “safety index” basically so the towns could be ranked.

Yes, Some of these Towns Are Relatively Small

Some of the towns on this list are relatively small. In fact, the largest town on the entire list has a population of 35,000 people. Most of the towns, however, have a population of well under 10,000 people.

And, after all, that makes sense because those towns can post zero violent crimes for an entire year. Which is great.

Since the data is per capita a small town is likely to outrank a bigger city. That’s just how math works, but it doesn’t mean some of the bigger cities are any less safe.

Now that we’ve explained all of that… here’s the list.

These Are Pennslyvania's 30 Safest Towns Pennsylvania is a massive state, but we wanted to look at the latest crime data to analyze which towns are the safest in the entire state. It turns out the safest town in the entire state is out near State College, PA. But a few towns in both Montgomery & Bucks County made the list. Check it out here. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST