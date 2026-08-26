If you ever wanted tickets to see Saturday Night Live, now is your chance to get those tickets!

It’s one of the most popular late night TV programs of all time. In its run of more than 50 years it’s been the home to legendary comedians who have launched their careers. Plus, some of the biggest stars on the planet have hosted or performed on the show as a musical guest in that time too.

But getting tickets to see the show has always been difficult. Which is frustrating because it’s filmed nearby in Manhattan at Rockefeller Center.

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Well, if you ever wanted tickets to see Saturday Night Live, NOW is the time to act.

You Can Request Tickets for Saturday Night Live’s 2026-27 Season Right Now

The Saturday Night Live ticket lottery only accepts entries in the month of August. So NOW is the time enter if you want a chance to see the show live this year.

Here's how you enter the lottery:

Send an email to SNLTICKETS@NBCUNI.com

Emails must be received by 11:59 pm ET on Saturday, August 31, 2026.

Only one email per person.

Your email should include your first and last name and it should tell NBC why YOU would like to be a part of their studio audience.

If you are selected, you will receive a set number of tickets for a random show date and time. Entering the lottery does not guarantee tickets, and you will only be notified in the event that you are chosen.

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This means, of course, you may enter in August and not get tickets to a show until May (if you’re lucky enough to get any tickets). So keep checking your email regularly.

Plus, your tickets may be for the show’s dress rehearsal (not the main televised show). That typically happens Saturday evenings around 6 pm.

You can check out more about the show’s ticketing policy by clicking here too.

Can I get Standby Tickets to See Saturday Night Live?

Standby tickets are also an option to see the show live. If a ticket holder doesn’t show up or more seats become available, it’s possible you could get into see the show.

This is particularly great if a musical guest or host has been announced that you’d like to see live. However, it requires a real commitment to waiting in line overnight in New York City – especially on a cold winter night.

To book a standby reservation, click this link here. That link opens at 10 am on the Thursday before a show. You can choose either the dress rehearsal (typically at 8:00 p.m.) or the 11:30 pm live broadcast.

After you register, a reservation number will be issued (in the order the request was received) via email.

Space is limited on the standby line. However, IF you received a reply with a reservation number, you are to check in at the in-person line at the in-person standby line at the 49th Street NBC Studios Marquee between 6pm and 7pm ET on the Friday before a show day.

Stay cards are then handed out around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday morning.

At that point, you're basically stuck in line. To ensure that the process is fair they say that all standby line members must remain in line after they check in on Friday night (nobody can save your spot in line).

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