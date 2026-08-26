It was supposed to be a big night on the Camden waterfront, but unfortunately, the show won't go on after all.

Music Star Kehlani Cancels Tonight's Concert

Kehlani was scheduled to perform at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on the waterfront in Camden, NJ tonight (August 26) as part of her massive world tour.

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Unfortunately, the music star just shared on social media moments ago around 4:45 pm that she is ill and unable to perform tonight in Camden.

The post included a message saying that "After two off days feeling completely normal.. ive been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain."

She went on to say that she just left the hospital and was not cleared to sing or her next two shows (in Camden and tomorrow night's in the Washington, D.C. Area).

The post included a photo from a doctor's office as well:

Kehlani Shares Heartbreak with Fans Over Canceled NJ Show

The 31-year-old "Folded" singer went on to say that it "breaks my heart to have to do this. i do everythig I'm supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn't guaranteed."

These mark the first canceled dates on the very popular summer tour for the singer.

What Happens Next?

It was not immediately clear if the show would be postponed and made up at a later date or if this marked a complete cancelation.

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"My team is working on a solution," Kehlani said.

In our experience, typically decisions like that are made within a few days.

IF the show is rescheduled, all tickets will be valid for the new date. If you're unable to make it, you're typically able to request a refund from your point of purchase.

IF they're unable to make up the tour date in the area, all fans are typically given a full refund for their tickets.

We'll let you know as soon as we hear more information. As you can imagine, there are are a lot of factors involved in these decisions

RiverLink Ferry Offers Refunds

If you had booked the RiverLink Ferry and you were planning on taking it to tonight's show, they've shared an update as well.

"If you have Concert/Event ferry tickets for tonight's show,they will be refunded to the original payment source within the next few hours. There is nothing that needs to be done on your end," they said on social media.