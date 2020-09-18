Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87: Hillary Clinton, Kerry Washington + More React

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away Friday (September 18) at the age of 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer, according to a statement released by the court.

Ginsburg has had a long history of medical issues. In December 2018, she underwent surgery to have two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung, and she received further treatment in August 2019 for a pancreatic tumor. Back in 1999 she was diagnosed with colon cancer, and in 2009 she went through surgery to treat pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg became the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court when she was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. The leader of the court's liberal wing, she was known as the "Notorious R.B.G." for her powerful dissents and efforts as an advocate for women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, healthcare, voting rights, and more.

Her passing is likely to spark a conversation about the future of the Supreme Court and whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will act according to his own statement in calling for no new Supreme Court nominees to be appointed during an election year. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, shortly before her death, according to NPR.

