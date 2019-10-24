SAD Season Is Here And You Probably Didn’t Know It Was A Thing

Have you ever heard of SAD? Not your typical unhappy sad but Seasonal Affective Disorder. We know seasons can make you feel some type of way but what was mentioned on MayoClinic.org is actually very interesting.

Seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression that usually hits when the seasons change.

According to Mayo Clinic, if you suffer from SAD you usually begin to get symptoms at the start of fall and carry on throughout the winter season.

Now the question is, "what are some of these symptoms?" Here is a list shared on MayoClinic.org;

Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Having low energy

Having problems with sleeping

Experiencing changes in your appetite or weight

Feeling sluggish or agitated

Having difficulty concentrating

Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty

Having frequent thoughts of death or suicide

It was also mentioned by Mayo Clinic that SAD usually goes away on sunnier days. However, just know that the disorder can also trigger people during spring and summer.