Sam Smith Responds to Being Misgendered by Shawn Mendes

Sam Smith responded to Shawn Mendes misgendering them.

On Thursday (December 10), the "Wonder" singer introduced Smith's performance during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball using the pronouns he/his. Smith came out as nonbinary last year and uses the pronouns they/them.

"I'm super excited to announce the next iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performer," Mendes said. "And his new album Love Goes is out right now. It's absolutely incredible. He is one of the sweetest, kindest and funniest people I've ever met. Please welcome the incredibly talented, Sam Smith."

Shortly after the concert aired on The CW, Mendes shared an Instagram Story where he apologized for misgendering them.

“Oh @samsmith I’m so sorry for referring to you as a ‘he’ for your Jingle Ball introduction,” he wrote. “It absolutely slipped my mind. Won't happen again. Sending you so much love! Also, you absolutely are one of the funniest people I’ve ever met! ❤️❤️"

A couple of hours later, Smith shared Mendes' Instagram Story and added, "We’re all learning together Happy holidays, all my love xx.”

Watch the moment, below.