Sandy Hook Beaches Ban Tents

What a shady act!

NJ Sandy Hook beach goers are saying goodbye to their favorite beach tents and large umbrellas as they are prohibited from use. Also umbrellas larger than 8' in diameters have been banned. National Park Service has labeled these tents and unbrellas as hiding places for illegal activities and blocks other beach goers views.

.This rule has been in effect since June 1. This new rule has not only effected NJ beach but also waterfront attractions in Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.