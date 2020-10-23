Santa Claus Won’t Be Coming to Macy’s For First Time in Nearly 160 Years

Santa won't be coming to town this holiday. At least not at Macy's.

Since the early 1860s, Santa has called Macy’s his home during the holiday season. Generations of children have enjoyed the magic of a visit with Santa Claus. But for the first time in nearly 160 years, Kris Kringle won't be in town amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The cherished holiday tradition will look a different as Santa goes virtual.

"To replicate the magical experience of visiting Macy's Santaland for children and their families, we will shift to a virtual engagement this year," Susan Tercero, Macy's vice president of Branded Entertainment, said in a press release.

The virtual visit will run from November 27 to December 24.

More than 200,000 guests have visited Santaland inside Macy’s Herald Square in New York City each year since 1977.

Macy's in Chicago won't have Santa visits this year either.

Some malls are planning to still have Santa come to town but there will be no sitting on his lap. Santa will be placed in a bubble or kids will need to get pictures taken from a distance.