Well, this is a first.

Santa Claus will be packing his suitcase and visiting Bucks County in July this year. Mrs. Claus will be with him, of course.

They have chosen to spend their summer vacation, which happens to be Christmas in July weekend, at picturesque Peddler's Village, according to a Peddler's Village representative.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will spend Christmas in July at Peddler's Village

The beloved duo will be arriving at the Golden Plough Inn at Peddler's Village on Thursday evening, July 24 and will be staying to enjoy themselves through the morning of Sunday, July 27.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will spend the weekend scouting the best new holiday gifts at the over 60 specialty shops and boutiques Peddler's Village has to offer.

I'm sure they'll get lots of ideas for the upcoming holiday season.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be checking out the summer sand display, Safari in Sand, and will be at the outdoor Safari Party on Friday night.

I'm sure they won't miss their chance to dine at many of the fabulous restaurants throughout Peddler's Village.

Keep your eye out for Santa when makes an appearance at the Christmas-themed murder mystery dinner, "Most Wonderful Crime of the Year," at Cock 'n Bull on Saturday night, July 26 (adults only).

Bring your family to enjoy the Find Santa Photo Hunt on Friday from 10am - 8pm and again on Saturday from 10am - 3pm.

If you find Santa strolling around Peddler's Village during this special weekend, snap a picture, go to the Visitor and Event Center (where the Gingerbread House display is in December), and you'll receive a kid-friendly surprise.

Santa is excited for his visit saying, "Mrs. Claus and I chose Peddler's Village as our summer holiday spot because it's one of our favorite places in the world. We spend a lot of time here in December, but we know it's a perfect summer destination, too."

Doesn't like this sound like so much fun?

For more details on this festive summer weekend, click here.

