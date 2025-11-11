Can you feel it? The excitement of the holiday season is starting to fill the air, along with a few snow flurries yesterday. Did you see them? The first flurries of the season always make me giddy.

Holiday preparations have begun just about everywhere, including MarketFair (Route 1 South).

Santa Claus arrives at MarketFair on November 22

Make sure to save the date for Santa's Grand Arrival Celebration. It's Saturday, November 22, from 10:30 AM - 1 PM.

This is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. Bring your family and friends for a day filled with free, fun holiday activities.

Santa won't be alone. Of course, he's bringing Mrs. Claus (I've heard he's lost without her. Ha ha.) and some other friends, too. He'll be accompanied by his brass band and his friend, Grinchy.

You won't want to miss the Santa Parade, where he'll officially enter the mall and head to his holiday seat in the center of the mall.

Take your picture with Santa

You'll be able to grab a picture with him and tell him your wish list. I hope you were good this year. To book your picture with Santa, click here.

You can also just walk up for your picture and visit.

You'll hear the sounds of a live brass band. Grinchy will have his silly bag of tricks with him, so watch out. Mrs. Claus will be doing balloon art. There will be face painting. Give the Gingerbread Obstacle Course a try. Create gingerbread-themed crafts, and indulge in some sweets and treats.

There will be giveaways for the first 300 kids registered

Make sure to arrive early. There will be giveaways for the first 300 children registered.

For more information, click here.

Happy holidays.

