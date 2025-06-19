An investigation is currently underway in Langhorne, PA at the Oxford Valley Mall for reports of a possible shooting Thursday evening. Police and emergency responders reportedly called the mall, as of 5:50 p.m. Philadelphia’s 6abc Action News was the first to report the news.

It sounds like the incident may have occurred around 5:30 p.m., according to initial reports. As for the exact location of the shooting, NBC Philadelphia is reporting that it occurred in the area of a bus stop at the mall.

State Senator Frank Farry encouraged residents to avoid the area of the mall in a post shared to social media Thursday afternoon:

We do not have any more information on the incident at this time. It’s unclear if any shots were actually fired or if there were any injuries. In addition, police have not publicly commented on any possible threats to the community.

For now, we’re hearing of a fairly large police presence in the area of the mall itself on East Lincoln Highway. It may be best to avoid that area in the meantime.

We’ll be watching this story this evening for more developments throughout the evening.