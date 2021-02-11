Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar has responded to the allegations made against director Joss Whedon. She is joined by co-stars Michelle Trachtenberg and Amber Benson, who agree that Whedon engaged in inappropriate behavior on the sets of Buffy and its spinoff series, Angel.

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” Gellar wrote in an Instagram post. She stated that she had her hands full raising her family in a pandemic, so she wouldn’t be speaking more about it at this time. “But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out,” she concluded.

See Gellar’s full post below:

Gellar’s co-star and on-screen sister, Trachtenberg, shared Gellar’s post to her own Instagram feed. “Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman....To repost this. Because. This must. Be known,” she wrote in her caption.

Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on Buffy, shared a lengthy statement to Twitter on Wednesday detailing her experiences with Whedon. She proposed that he had “abused his power on numerous occasions,” including firing her from the show after she gave birth. Benson retweeted Carpenter’s post, adding that the show was “a toxic environment and it starts at the top.”

The allegations against Whedon started as early as July of 2020, when actor Ray Fisher posted a tweet accusing him of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior while filming 2017’s Justice League.