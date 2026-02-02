Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC's 'Today' show anchor, Savannah Guthrie, has been reported missing from her Arizona home. She is 84 years old.

Officials Are Very Concerned About the Case

Local officials say she was last seen near her residence Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Her family reported her missing around noon on Sunday. Officials would not rule out foul play.

Nancy Guthrie has some physical ailments. But she does not have any cognitive issues, according to local officials.

“The scene at the house also has some concerns for us,” the sheriff said, without providing further details.

Massive Search Underway for Nancy Guthrie

A large search has been conducted since the news of her disappearance. Masses of search and rescue teams have been scouring the scene overnight (including volunteers, dogs, border patrol agents and helicopters), according to a report from CNN.

"This is very concerning to us. We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house," the local Sherriff told the media Sunday evening. "And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well."

This is a developing story. We'll update this article when we have more information.

