One of the most beloved faces of the TODAY show has been absent for a very extended period of time leaving fans to worry. And we just got a bit of an update on what’s been going on.

Of course, she's not just any TODAY show correspondent. And since Sheinelle Jones has Philly roots so we've always rooted for her.

Get our free mobile app

First, though let’s get you up to speed on the timeline…

Sheinelle Jones Has Been Missing From TODAY Show Since December

Longtime TODAY host Sheinelle Jones has been missing from the show for a while. Honestly, I didn’t realize how long it had been until I just saw new coverage of it.

She last appeared on the show on December 18th.

Fans and frequent viewers of the popular NBC program (including myself) really noticed that Sheinelle was missing when she was absent from the celebration for Hoda Kotb’s last day on the program back in January

Which leads us to the question…

Why Is Sheinelle Jones Missing From the TODAY Show?

Back in January when there were a lot of questions about why Jones had been missing from the show, it was reported that she was taking some time off due to a “family health matter.”

The exact nature of that matter wasn’t clear, but here's what we know.

Jones shared an update on social media in the middle of January saying in part:

"I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon."

Well now…

TODAY Show Hosts Speak Out About Sheinelle Jones’ Departure for the First Time

The other cast members of the morning broadcast are speaking out about Sheinelle’s nearly five month absence for the first time in a while.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Jamie Apody Finally Breaks Silence About Departure

In an interview with Access Hollywood on Friday (April 12), the cast said they had kept in touch with their friend and colleague.

"I just talked to her a couple days ago — she's taking some time to be with her family and we talk to her all the time," TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin said.

Craig went to say that it’s been nice to see how much everyone loves Jones, to which longtime weathercaster Al Roker agreed.

"We're just praying for her,” Roker said.

Will Sheinelle Jones Ever Return to the TODAY Show?

It sounds like the answer to that question is looking likely that she may return to TV screens.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Jamie Apody Finally Breaks Silence About Departure

"She misses being here — she misses being here with us, but she's doing what she needs to do," Dreyer said.

It sounds like she plans on returning to the show too.

“She’ll be back,” TODAY show anchor Dylan Dreyer chimed in with Access Hollywood.

Sheinelle Holds a Special Place in Philly's Heart

Of course, Sheinelle holds a special place in the hearts of Philadelphians.

Born in Philly, she spent nine years as a co-host on Good Day Philadelphia on FOX 29 before joining the TODAY show in 2015.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST