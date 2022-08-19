If you're dreading the end of summer, don't worry, the fall fun starts at Peddler's Village soon, according to the #1 tourist destination in the Philadelphia region's website.

The 43rd annual Scarecrows in the Village kicks off Monday, September 5th. If you've never been to see them, it's a must.

While you wander around the picturesque village shopping, eating and more, you'll see the most creative scarecrows. Get your camera ready.

There are 7 different categories:

Traditional 60's style

Quite the Character (a book, tv or movie character...animated or real)

Once Upon a Time (fairy tale hero or villains)

Fright Night (scary scarecrows)

Funny Bones (scarecrows that make your laugh)

Pink Out (a pink theme for breast cancer awareness)

Kids Only (for kids 12 and under to create their favorite storybook character )

Scarecrows in the Village is one of my favorite seasonal events at Peddler's Village. It's a highlight of my fall each year. When I bring my family we all pose by our favorite scarecrows, start holiday shopping and dine at our favorite restaurant in the Village...Hart's Tavern. It's a family tradition I truly look forward to.

You can vote for your favorite scarecrows from September 5th through October 10th. Make sure to pick up a paper ballot available in all the shops and restaurants. You can put your completed ballot in ballot boxes in the Cock 'n Bull, Giggleberry Fair, Buttonwood Grill or the Hospitality Center. You can also just open your phone and vote on the Peddler's Village app. Click here to see the prizes.

If you'd like to be a part of the competition there's still time to enter. The deadline is September 1st.

For more information, click here.

See you there.

