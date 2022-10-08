Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state.

Photo by Daniel Jensen on Unsplash Photo by Daniel Jensen on Unsplash loading...

As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.

Enjoy your search for a good dose of New Jersey fright. Here are what some are saying are the scariest spots in New Jersey.

Most Haunted Spot In New Jersey - Insider. The folks at this website wanted to make sure they didn't leave any spots out, so they chose the huge chunk of real estate that is allegedly the home of the New Jersy Devil and assorted other sources of scariness, the Pine Barrens.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Most Haunted House In New Jersey - House Beautiful. These fine folks know a lot about houses, and they also know a lot about haunted ones, and they chose Port Monmouth's Spy House as the scariest in the state. The building has had reports of a woman in white and creepy sobbing noises.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Best Haunted House In New Jersey - BestLife. For this one, you are heading to Passaic to visit the haunted house that features attractions, escape rooms, and much more. The names of their attractions are The Bleeding Grounds and Subculture. Is that scary enough for you? The name of this spooky place is Brighton Asylum.

Photo by Stefano Pollio on Unsplash Photo by Stefano Pollio on Unsplash loading...

Those are great places to get your scary season in full gear. Whether it's real or fabricated fear, it's right there waiting for you.

The Only Thing Scary About This Beautiful Mansion Is The Price

This Breathtaking New Jersey Beach Mansion Has the Best Views on the East Coast