Will Eastern Pa & New Jersey Schools Close for Extreme Cold This Week?

Call me crazy, but I think there’s a chance that schools may be closed Tuesday and/or Wednesday because of the extreme weather that has been forecasted in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Of course, in this particular instance we’re not talking about heay snow totals. We’re talking instead about extreme cold.

I get it. It’s kinda crazy to suggest that schools in our area would close for cold weather. But before we start with the “back in my day, we used to walk up hill both ways…” nonsense… let’s think about this.

Like it or not: in modern day culture, public schools are more apt to close in the interest of student and staff safety. School districts tend to be more scared (justifiably) of injuries and public outcry in our modern era.

So that’s why I think there’s at least a chance that schools will consider closing on Tuesday or Wednesday morning. Let’s start by looking at the forecast:

“My forecast calls for low temperatures between -3 and 10. Again, that's what the thermometer will say. Once again, wind chills could easily dive below zero,” 94.5 PST’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow told us this morning.

More importantly, the hourly forecast proves just that with air temperature in the heart of our area forecasted to be around 8 degrees Fahrenheit at 7 a.m. both days.

I gotta say -- that’s cold to be asking kids to be standing at a bus stop. Call it whatever you want, but in this day in age, everyone errs on the side of safety.

Plus, with aging school buses and heating systems… school buses are going to be moving slow (especially after this weekend’s snow).

Of course, no schools have currently announced their plans for Tuesday (January 21) or Wednesday (January 22), but I wouldn’t be surprised if those calls start rolling in later today.

At the very least, I think these schools will consider delayed openings. At least the temperature will moderate a little bit after the sun rises if schools push their openings back a bit.

