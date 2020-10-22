Scientists Are Saying This The Scariest Movie Of All Time

I love this time of the year! During this time, one of my favorite things to do is turn on my space heater, light a candle, hop in my bed and turn on a scary movie. Honestly any scary movie will do! I started to ask myself if there is one movie that really scares me. According to scientists, the scariest movie of all time is Sinister.

If you’ve never seen the movie, it is basically another movie about some child trying to kill their family. That might be a little too vague, so let me explain it a little bit further. The movie follows a story of a young crime investigator that starts to write books. He moves his family into this house where an entire family was murdered, which is never a good thing, but then things get weird. He then finds videos of families getting murdered, and that's all I will tell you. You have got to watch the rest of the movie. It’s actually very eerie.

So why is this the scariest movie ever? According to nerdist, Sinister is the scariest movie of all time due to people's heart rates during the movie. They first gathered a group of 50 people and 35 scary movies. They then recorded the heart beats of every person during each movie. Sinister had a resting heart rate of 65 beats per minute, an average of 86 beats per minute, with the biggest heart rate spike at 131 beats per minute!

Insidious was in second place, and The Conjuring at third. Not going to lie, I definitely think Insidious should have been at number 1, but the results don’t lie! You can take a look at the entire list here.