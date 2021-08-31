Scott Disick Is Apparently Having a Meltdown Over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

Scott Disick is allegedly not a fan of PDA — at least not when it involves his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her man Travis Barker.

According to Kardashian's other ex, Younes Bendjima, Disick reached out to him via DM to complain about photos of the couple getting close on a trip in Italy. Upon receiving the message, Bendjima turned around and posted the alleged DM on his Instagram story. #Exposed!

"Yo is this chick ok," Disick appeared to write. "Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." The message was accompanied by a photo of Kardashian and Barker kissing on a boat. However, it didn't seem to elicit the desired response. Instead of commiserating over their shared ex, Bendjima wished her well. "PS: I ain't your bro," he added.

Bendjima also got in a parting shot at Disick. "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," he wrote. (This is possibly a reference to the fact that Disick said he wanted to "kill" one of Kardashian's exes during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.)

Bendjima seemingly alluded to the situation in a second story update: "Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tired [sic] to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

Disick has not responded, but fans think that Barker got a good laugh out of the back and forth. Us Weekly noted that the rocker posted a screenshot of a character from the movie Goodfellas laughing on his story. Kardashian, meanwhile, seems to be ignoring the drama in favor of enjoying time with her man.

The duo sparked dating rumors in 2019 but didn't make things Instagram official until February 2021 when fans recognized the musician's distinctive hand tattoos in a photo on Kardashian's account. They've shared more since going public.

A few months ago, Barker revealed that he got Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest. She also apparently supported him as he faced his fear of flying after surviving a deadly crash in 2008.

All things considered, it's easy to imagine that Barker and Kardashian are unbothered by jealous exes.