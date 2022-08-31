This may just be one of the most unique beer collaborations I’ve ever seen.

I’ve seen many food companies partner up with different breweries to bring a lot of unique beer flavors to life, but Scrub Daddy was not the first company I would’ve thought would be into this sort of deal.

Scrub Daddy took the world by storm after appearing on Shark Tank back in 2012, and every kitchen I go into has one of those smiley face sponges.

They partnered up with New Jersey’s own Double Nickel Brewing Company in Pennsauken to make this amazing, NJ collaboration come to life.

Scrub Daddy’s flagship store, which they call the “Smile Shop” is also located in Pennsauken, which makes the connection make sense.

Each can of the “Scrub Daddy Milkshake IPA” is 7.1% ABV and will cost you $16.00 for a 4 pack.

It may seem a bit pricey, but the alcohol percentage is pretty high, so you really are getting your bang for your buck here.

On the brewery's website, it says that it's a banana milkshake IPA with sweet vanilla undertones.

This beer actually songs amazing and the packaging is so cute! Hopefully, you can get your hands on a pack of these soon!

Double Nickel Brewing Company is located at 1585 NJ-73, Pennsauken Township, NJ, 08110.

