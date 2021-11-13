Sean Kingston Allegedly Punches and Pulls Gun on Music Video Director – Report

UPDATE (Nov.13):

A rep for Sean Kingston has provided a statement to XXL, vehemently denying the claims against their client. "Any allegations regarding my client, Sean Kingston made over the past few days are false," the statement reads. "It is unfortunate that Sean’s former videographer upon being terminated has chosen to seek his 5 minutes of fame. All claims will be disproven.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Sean Kingston is being accused of assaulting and pulling a gun on a music video director earlier this month.

According to a TMZ report published on Saturday (Nov. 13), a music video director who goes by the professional moniker GXDLIKE filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department against the "Beautiful Girls" crooner. In the report, GXDLIKE claims he's been living at Kingston's Los Angeles home and shooting video for the artist for the last three months. On Nov. 5, GXDLIKE alleges Kingston asked him to shoot some footage in the home around 2 a.m. However, GXDLIKE's phone was dead at the time. In a fit of rage, the director alleges Kingston then punched him in the face and pulled out a firearm, demanding GXDLIKE collect his things and leave the house. The director claims he suffered superficial injuries to his face during the supposed attack.

XXL has reached out to Sean Kingston's team and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Sean Kingston has mostly been quiet as he works on his comeback album. Back in 2019, he was captured on video being detained and searched by the police at Dino's Chicken & Burgers in L.A. after someone reported a man fitting Kingston's description was brandishing a handgun. The singer was not arrested. He also made the headlines for working with NFL wide-receiver Antonio Brown on the athlete's attempt at breaking into the music scene.

Kingston hasn't put out an album since 2013's Back 2 Life. He is currently prepping his fourth solo LP, Deliverance. Over the summer, he released the singles "Love Is Wonderful" featuring Travis Barker and "Darkest Times" with G Herbo.