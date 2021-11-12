After 13 Years, Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Officially Ends

After 13 years, Britney Spears is officially a free woman.

A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.

The move by Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny capped a stunning five-month odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, then buck legal norms to achieve it.

Now for the first time since 2008, she is free to make her own medical, financial, and personal decisions without court oversight.

The courtroom battles could continue, however.

Spears’ attorney has vowed to keep investigating her father’s handling of the conservatorship even after it ends.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details shortly.



