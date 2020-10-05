Secure Election Ballot Drop Box Locations In Mercer County

Vote, Vote, Vote. That is what we all continue to see all over social media and on TV. There is still a lot that we don't know about mail-in ballots and how it all works. A big question is how safe is it to do mail-in ballots?

What some people are doing is actually dropping off their mail-in ballots at secure drop boxes in the Jersey area. According to NJ.gov, the secure drop boxes for this year's presidential election are available for you to drop off your early voting ballots 24 hours a day. We also learned that the secure drop box will be open until 8 pm on November 3rd, which is election day.

If you are looking for a secure drop box location to drop off your early voting ballot here are some of the locations shared on NJ.gov.

Mercer County Secure Drop Box

WEST WINDSOR MUNICIPAL COMPLEX - 271 CLARKSVILLE ROAD, WEST WINDSOR 08550

TRENTON CENTRAL HIGH - 400 CHAMBERS STREET, TRENTON 08609

HENRY J. AUSTIN CENTER - 321 NORTH WARREN STREET, TRENTON 08618

TRENTON CITY HALL - 319 EAST STATE STREET, TRENTON 08608

COUNTY CLERK'S OFFICE-COURTHOUSE ANNEX - 209 SOUTH BROAD STREET, TRENTON 08608

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP ADMINISTRATION BLDG. - 201 WASHINGTON CROSSING-PENNINGTON RD, TITUSVILLE 08560

ROBBINSVILLE MUNICIPAL BUILDING - 2298 NJ-ROUTE 33, ROBBINSVILLE 08691

PRINCETON MUNICIPAL BUILDING - 400 WITHERSPOON STREET, PRINCETON 08540

LAWRENCE MUNICIPAL BUILDING - 2207 LAWRENCEVILLE ROAD, ROUTE 206, LAWRENCE 08648

HIGHTSTOWN FIREHOUSE #1 - 140 NORTH MAIN STREET, HAMILTON 08520

NOTTINGHAM FIREHOUSE - 200 MERCER STREET, HAMILTON 08690

HAMILTON MUNICIPAL BUILDING - 2090 GREENWOOD AVE, HAMILTON 08609

HAMILTON GOLF/CALL CENTER - 5 JUSTICE SAMUEL A. ALITO WAY, HAMILTON 08619

EWING MUNICIPAL BUILDING - 2 JAKE GARZIO DRIVE, EWING 08628

EAST WINDSOR COURTHOUSE-POLICE STATION - 80 ONE MILE ROAD, EAST WINDSOR 08520

It was stated on NJ.gov that the secure drop boxes are already available for you to submit your early voting. The early voting secure drop boxes opened on September 28th.

For some Middlesex County areas, the secure drop boxes were available to residents starting September 23rd, here are those locations.