Kanye West Won’t Be On The Presidential Ballot in Jersey After All

Well it looks like the option of voting for Kanye in the upcoming election won't be happening anymore. Apparently he has officially withdrawn his petition to be on New Jersey’s ballot for the upcoming 2020 election.

According to The Hill, Kanye has been back and forth with a judge discussing his campaign.

“At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr. West’s name on the New Jersey ballot,” an email from Monday reportedly said.

Judge Gail Cookson responded by saying, “I will consider this email as a request for a withdrawal of your petition to be placed in nomination for the President of the United States in the State of New Jersey.”

So there you have it. Kanye West will not be on our ballot.

According to The Hill, Scott Salmon, Democratic attorney was the first person to call West’s petition lacking and inadequate. Salmon called out some of the signatures for allegedly being fake and incomplete. Salmon also said some may have been forged because of the handwriting looking exactly the same.

“I am glad that the Kanye campaign has realized that their petition was so deficient that it wasn’t even worth defending. It sort of highlights the fact that it shouldn’t have been submitted in the first place,” Salmon told the Associated Press.

Since West announced his campaign on July 4th, he’s been through a lot. He’s had many mental breakdowns and social media outbursts that could prove to some that maybe this isn't the right path for him.