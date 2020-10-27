Discounted Rides and Free Massages On Election Day

Many people can't wait for Election Day to be over with because it is just so overwhelming to constantly be hearing about voting everywhere. It has been mentioned that this year's presidential election has been one of the most stressful ones. The good thing is that some businesses and restaurants are trying to help you with the stress on actual election day.

According to The Krazy Coupon Lady website, there are a few businesses and restaurants that will be giving you free massages, some will be giving you a discounted ride and others will take care of you with cheap drinks.

Let's start with some well deserved discounted alcohol drinks that we all deserve after all these presidential election promotions. On The Krazy Coupon Lady's website, it was stated that Chilli's will be having Presidente Margaritas at a discounted price. The margarita will cost you $5. We learned that this deal will be available to dine-in and to-go orders. This deal is actually already happening according to Chilli's Instagram.

Uber is trying to take care of those that need a ride to get to the polls also. On The Krazy Coupon Lady website, we found that Uber is offering 50% off round trip rides to the polls. This discount is up to $14 off your round trip ride.

Lyft is not trying to let Uber take all of the shine. The ride-sharing company is giving a discount of up to $10 to and from voting polls or ballot drop off boxes on Election Day. The Krazy Coupon Lady also stated that you must use the promo code 2020VOTE to be able to get the discount.

Another good deal that is still yet to be confirmed but is a possibility that it will happen is a free massage from Planet Fitness. This deal, if it does happen, will not only be on election day. The Krazy Coupon Lady mentioned that Planet Fitness will probably offer the free HydroMassage from November 3rd to the 8th.

These are not bad deals. They can probably help you save some money and also help you relax a little.