Vote Ready Live Stream Festival Friday October 2nd

No matter how hard you, you can’t go a full day without seeing some type of advertisement or social media post encouraging you to register to vote. Warner Music Group is putting together #VoteReady, a "special live stream festival" that will happen this Friday. This is for all Americans that are registered to vote and make a change in our country.

The Vote Ready show is to encourage Americans to register and vote as October 3rd is when state registration deadlines begin.

You'll have a chance to see your favorite PST artists like Ava Max, Why Don't We, Jack Harlow, Pink Sweat$, and Portugal The Man appear on VOTE READY, a special edition of Music Lives ON, in partnership with @HeadCountOrg. Check your voter registration status at http://headcount.org/voteready to RSVP to the show. You will have a chance to tune in this Friday, October 2nd at 8 pm ET on @LiveXLive.

Vote Ready will also have performances by All Time Low, Electric Guest. Fitz & the Tantrums, Flor, grandson, Grouplove, Jax Andreson, JoJo, jxdn, Larkin Poe, MICHELL, MILCK, Misterwives, Raiche, Rival Sons, Rob Thomas, Royal & the Serpent, Tayla Parx, Wafia, and White Reaper.

Credit: Atlantic Records

November 3rd is the big day when American Citizens will vote to elect the next president. Just in case you didn't know, in the state of New Jersey to vote, whether it be in-person, online, or by mail, you must be registered at least 21 days before Election Day. As for Pennsylvania to vote you must be registered at least 15 days before Election Day.