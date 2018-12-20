Check Out This 60-Minute Christmas Display At This Bucks County Home

It's hard to believe that homeowners are creating and decorating such amazing displays for the holidays that could easily rival others set up by theme parks:

A coworker told me about this house in Warminster, PA that puts on an incredible light show. We watched a video from 6ABC Action News, and it said that the owner, Karl, does this all himself. Karl has been putting on this show for the last 6 years. This Bucks County house is decked out in over 34,000 lights. The light show is choreographed to music that lasts nearly 60 minutes!

Credit: 6abc Action News via Facebook Credit: 6abc Action News via Facebook loading...

The pictures I've included do not do the light show justice. Karl has clearly put so much thought and effort into the display.

He said that there are three different areas: the right stage, the left stage, and center stage. Each area is symmetrically aligned to do different light dances to the songs that play.

Also, the lights are syncopated to the beat of the music heard during the show.

Not only does this show look unbelievably festive, but Karl is kind enough to not charge at all for this neighborhood show.

There's also a nice treat for young visitors when they go to "center stage," that's better known as Candy Cane Lane. Kids are welcome to take one toy from Santa's toy box.

Here are some details from the light show's official site:

-The free Holiday Light Show is about 60 Minutes of entertainment - Lights Choreographed to music!

- Show runs from November 23rd, 2018 through January 9th, 2019

- Time: Approx: 5pm-11pm Daily

- Address: 901 Catalpa Road, Warminster, PA 18974

Get more details here and see the video about this amazing Christmas light show below