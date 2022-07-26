Dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages are going to want to check this event out. For the next 6 weeks, a bunch of dinos are taking over Atlantic City, NJ in just about the coolest way ever.

There are pictures of the Lumino City Dino Safari circling around social media and this looks like the most wholesome, family-fun event I’ve ever seen.

This event had just wrapped up in New York and its new home for the next month and a half is the garden state’s very own, Atlantic City.

There is a bunch of different light-up plants and trees surrounding these amazing animatronic dinosaurs that are spread out along the park on the inlet side of the infamous Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City.

Get our free mobile app

If you haven’t been to the lighthouse itself yet, this dino-themed, light show festival is the perfect excuse to do it! The Lumino City Festival travels all around to put on these insane light shows that are usually put on in the winter.

This is their first summer event that they’ve put on and it looks as though the people are loving the dinos taking over AC!

This is such a cool event because Atlantic City is a huge tourist attraction that has a lot of events that cater to a 21+ crowd, but this event is so enjoyable for the whole family.

People in the comments of their social media accounts are saying it’s such a great experience for the whole family to be amazed by.

The Lumino City Festival will be in Atlantic City for the next few weeks running from July 22, 2022, to September 5, 2022.

It’s open every Thursday to Monday between 5 pm to 11 pm. Tickets are on sale now starting at $12 for kids and $16 for adults. The walkthrough attraction is located at 35 S Vermont Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, 08401.

5 Highly Rated Blow Dry Bars In Central Jersey The blowout look with curtain bangs is the biggest trend right now. Here are highly rated dry bars in the area that will give you that voluminous blowout you saw on TikTok!