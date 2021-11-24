Chrissy Teigen Had an Eyebrow Transplant

Chrissy Teigen is the proud owner of pair of brand new eyebrows!

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old model and TV host revealed on social media that she underwent an eyebrow transplant procedure. Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne plucked hairs from the back of Teigen's head and implanted them on her brow to create a new brow shape.

Unlike natural brows, these hair follicles will continue to grow and make the eyebrows appear more full, fluffy and natural-looking.

According to People, the procedure costs between $4,000 and $7,000. Local anesthesia was administered so there was no pain.

"I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," Teigen wrote in an Instagram Story.

"A little dark from the pencil but it's so cool to have brows again! Teens: do not pluck them all off like I did," she also advised.

Diamond seems to be friends with Teigen as he attended her recent Squid Game-themed party. If he looks familiar, you may have seen him on Dr. 90210 or Netflix's Celebrity Plastic Surgeons.

After some users on social media learned of the existence of the procedure and that Teigen went under the knife, the model received significant backlash. Some claimed that the "outlandish" procedure is the result of "rich people problems."

Teigen responded to the scrutiny in an Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of an article compiling tweets about her procedure.

"WHY are people so f---ing riled up over any little thing I do? You're gonna give yourselves a heart attack," she wrote.