Stuck For Hours! SEPTA Commuters Stranded on Regional Rail Trains Across the Region Monday Evening

It's been a frustrating night for SEPTA passengers riding on the network's vast regional rail line.

Delays have been reported of more than 45 minutes across the network tonight. Though, we've heard reports of some commuters being stranded for hours.

It all stems from signal issues, which have been ongoing at the Wayne Junction Station since the heart of the evening rush hour.

The delays affect the Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Fox Chase, Doylestown, Media, Norristown, Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, Newark, and West Trenton regional rail lines, SEPTA told the media.

“There is a signal issue we are working to resolve, but as of now we are advising customers that there could be delays of up to 46 minutes on all lines,” SEPTA's spokesperson told 94.5 PST in an emailed statement Monday evening.

The delays have been documented on social media tonight. After 7:00 p.m., FOX 29's Traffic Reporter Bob Kelly was still sharing the frustration of commuters.

"On person left work at 4:30 and is STILL NOT HOME YET" Kelly wrote around 7:00 p.m. Monday night. It was unclear exactly what the nature of that commuter's trip was.

However, in an earlier post, Kelly wrote that the conditions were pretty tough for passengers who felt stranded tonight.

"Commuter: It’s like being in a cage. No fresh air and lots of folks coughing, sneezing, Kelly wrote on X.com (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

As of 7:25 p.m., it was unclear when the signal issues would be resolved systemwide in the Philadelphia region.