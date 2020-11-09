Sesame Place Adds Holiday Themed Drive-Thru

If you’re from the New Jersey or Pennsylvania area, Sesame Place is a go to place to bring your younger companions and have fun for all ages. Located in Bucks County, Sesame Place has been open for several decades and is currently adding a new attraction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The attraction is called “The Furry & Bright Christmas Drive-Thru.” Usually, around this time, Sesame Place puts on a fun holiday themed show called “A Very Furry Christmas.” In this event, you can drive through the customary Sesame Place parade in your car, viewing the life sized Muppets and their many joyous dances from your car window.

Cathy Valeriano, President of Sesame Place, had this to say about the ride, “From the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will journey through a winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights, holiday décor, a festive holiday soundtrack, and everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends dressed in their warm winter best. The Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru was our first ever event of this kind. Thanks to the feedback from some of the thousands of guests to visit during the Halloween event, we’re excited to offer even more festively themed zones, twinkling lights, and furry friends along the way during the Furry & Bright Drive-Thru.”

According to CBS Philly, tickets start off at 45 dollars for non-season pass holders, and 36 dollars for season pass holders. The event is going from November 10th to December 23rd.