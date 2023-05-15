New Attractions Opening May 27 at Sesame Place in Langhorne, PA

New Attractions Opening May 27 at Sesame Place in Langhorne, PA

Sesame Place Philadelphia

There is a lot of exciting news from Sesame Place Philadelphia (in Langhorne). This season will be its "Most Splashtacular Season ever."

All new attractions, Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores and Big Bird's Beach, will be opening on Saturday, May 27th. You're invited to the Grand Opening Ceremony at 10:30am at the entrance of Big Bird's Beach.

Get our free mobile app

 

If you're a season pass member, you'll receive a FREE, exclusive towel to celebrate the new water attractions. Your favorite furry friends will be celebrating. There will be music and VIP giveaways.

There's also a brand new Meet and Greet with Big Bird kicking off May 27th called Small Talk with Big Bird.

Let me tell you some of the cool features in Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores from the press release I received. Watch out, there are tipping water buckets, spraying jets, a water curtain, a water bobble and a spraying water tower...perfect for warm summer days. Your family will have so much fun. Don't worry, there's a shaded seating area.

Big Bird's Beach, formerly Twiddlebug Land, has all new tropical vibes. There are water slides, a family-friendly wave pool, a refreshing splash and spray area and shaded seating areas. The attractions include Elmo's Surf 'n' Slide, Abby's Splash & Spray Garden, Rosita's Seaside Slides, and Little Bird's Bay.

You'll be able to rent the renovated Big Bird's Beach Cabanas which give you access to a private splash area.

It's going to be a fun holiday weekend at Sesame Place Philadelphia. Don't miss the "C is for Celebrate" fireworks Sunday, May 28th.

We're so lucky to live near Sesame Place Philadelphia. It's the first theme park in the United States based on Sesame Street, the TV show we all grew up watching.

For more information, click here.

Have fun.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: Langhorne, Sesame Place, Sesame Place Philadelphia
Categories: Articles, Bucks County, Chris & the Crew, Pennsylvania, Summer
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST