Styer Orchard just made a big announcement and it's definitely something to look forward to.

First ever 4th of July celebration at Styer Orchard in Langhorne, PA

Save the date for their first-ever 4th of July celebration on the farm. It's going to be on the actual holiday, Thursday, July 4th, according to The Patch.

So many other townships and farms have their 4th of July celebrations either on the weekend before or after the holiday leaving nothing fun to do on the actual holiday, so I love this idea.

They've been working hard all winter long to plan a fun event for you and your family.

Their vision is to have a old school Americana, down on the farm, fun day filled with family, friends, music, lots of fun for the kids, and, of course, awesome fireworks.

Friends Celebrating 4th Of July Holiday With Backyard Party monkeybusinessimages loading...

Locally brewed beer from Aristaeus Brewing in Langhorne, PA

There will be plenty of food and drinks available. The grill will be fired up and there will be locally brewed beer for sale from Aristaeus Brewing on Big Oak Road in Langhorne.

There's going to be DJ playing music, games for the kids, face painting, balloon animals, hayrides, a parade for the kids and everyone's favorite summertime game, cornhole...you'd better start practicing now.

Men of Harmony Choir will perform patriotic songs

The Men of Harmony Choir will be singing patriotic songs before the big fireworks show wraps up the evening.

Fireworks Oleksii Sagitov loading...

This sounds like my kind of thing...a great tradition to start. You have plenty of time to find something patriotic to wear. I'm sure there will be plenty of red, white, and blue.

You'll need tickets to attend. They will be going on sale soon.

Keep an eye on their Facebook page for the latest information.

Get our free mobile app

It's never too early to start thinking about summer fun.

Save the date...4th of July at Styer Orchard.

It's located at 97 Styer Lane in Langhorne, PA.

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy