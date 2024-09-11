Yardley, PA Farm Teams Up With Peanuts for Unique Snoopy Corn Maze

Ready for some fall fun?

One Bucks County farm has teamed up with the Peanuts Worldwide for a truly unique experience.

It's Shady Brook Farm on Stony Hill Road in Yardley.

The popular farm is thrilled to be a part of this one-of-a-kind project.

I'm sure you're familiar with the Peanuts characters.

Snoopy is such a cutie.

Then, there's Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Woodstock, and more.

Only around 80 farms across America and Canada are lucky enough to have Peanuts-themed corn mazes for everyone to enjoy Fall 2024, and Shady Brook Farm is one of them.

The creative mazes are in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts comic strip.

Look below to see what Shady Brook Farm's Peanuts-themed corn maze looks like.

It's a sprawling 4-acres and looks to me like Snoopy is sitting on top of a pumpkin along with Linus.

Other farms in other states have different designs.

At Dull's Tree Farm in Indiana, Snoopy is hanging out on top of his doghouse.

Jill Schulz, daughter of Peanuts creator, Charles M. Schulz loves the tribute to her late father.

"All of these events help keep my dad's legacy alive. The fact that they can create such detailed artwork and provide a fun experience for all ages is pretty incredible," Schulz told AP.

Shady Brook Farm warns that it may look easy from above but get ready for a challenge as the corn grows.

If you'd like to give it a try, this special corn maze is included with your admission to Shady Brook Farm's FallFest.

FallFest opens for the season on Friday, September 13.

For more details on all the fun you can have at FallFest, click here.

